Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Volume Tops $86,732.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $86,732.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01781300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,262,418,008 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,917,874 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

