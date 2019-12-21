Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.18.

A number of analysts have commented on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$119.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,901. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$96.46 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

