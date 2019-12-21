Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.05. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

