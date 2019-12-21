Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Aegis started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

