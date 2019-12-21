Carebit Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Carebit has traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar. Carebit has a market cap of $7,154.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005963 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 146,973,737 coins and its circulating supply is 142,580,657 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

