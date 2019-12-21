Carnival (LON:CCL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.83

Media stories about Carnival (LON:CCL) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Carnival to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

Shares of LON CCL traded up GBX 229 ($3.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,587 ($47.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,327,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

