Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.83

News coverage about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. UBS Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Carnival has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

