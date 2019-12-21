carVertical (CV) Price Down 1.6% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $33,392.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

