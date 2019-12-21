CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $159,010.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,883.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,273,187 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

