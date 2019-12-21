Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.75 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.67

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Group and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 3.41% -5.76% -2.96%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

