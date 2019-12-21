Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $675.59 million, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.97. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

