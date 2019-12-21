CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.14% of CEVA worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $596.01 million, a P/E ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

