CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,767. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

