CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

