ChainX Price Tops $1.67 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $472,489.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00023306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 2,999,000 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

