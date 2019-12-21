Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $151.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

