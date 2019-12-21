Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Chegg stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,600 shares of company stock worth $21,676,702 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after buying an additional 772,200 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

