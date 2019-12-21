Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $30.64 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $30.64 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

