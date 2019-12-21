Chimpion Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $169,044.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.