Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01217095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,693,644 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

