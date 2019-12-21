Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to report $8.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.16 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $32.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $34.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $155.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

