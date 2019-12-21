Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $206.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

