Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $345.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.79 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

