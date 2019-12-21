Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.57. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

