Citigroup Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $22.69 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.