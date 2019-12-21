Civitas (CIV) Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $166,401.00 and $47.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00643161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,314,903 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

