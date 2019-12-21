Claymore (CLM) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

