CloakCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,985.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011355 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $22,985.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005181 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,379,362 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

