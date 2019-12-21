CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

