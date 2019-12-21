Coinlancer Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $86,027.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

