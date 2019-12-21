Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

