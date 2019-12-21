ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $432.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,726,193,315 coins and its circulating supply is 11,685,151,488 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.