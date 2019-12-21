Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.