Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,137,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

