Comparing Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Peloton (NYSE:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Peloton alerts:

This table compares Peloton and Koninklijke Philips’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton $915.00 million 9.19 -$195.60 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $21.40 billion 2.05 $1.29 billion $2.08 23.35

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peloton and Koninklijke Philips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87 Koninklijke Philips 0 1 3 0 2.75

Peloton currently has a consensus target price of $33.84, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Peloton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Peloton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips 6.76% 14.60% 6.71%

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care. It provides diagnostic X-ray, integrated clinical, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and molecular imaging solutions. The company also offers interventional X-ray systems, and imaging and therapy devices for treatment of coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; imaging products focus on diagnosis, treatment planning, and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; and proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention. Further, it provides patient monitoring solutions; patient analytics, precision diagnosis, and clinical decision support systems; therapeutic care products; patient monitoring and therapeutic care consumables; and customer services. Additionally, the company offers healthcare information technology, clinical, and visualization and quantification informatics solutions for radiology, cardiology, and oncology departments; universal data management solutions, picture archiving and communication systems, and integrated electronic medical record systems; clinical and hospital IT platforms; technology-enabled monitoring and intervention, actionable program, cloud-based, and population health management software solutions. It also provides digital frameworks that connect consumers, patients, and healthcare providers in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of devices, apps, and tools. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.