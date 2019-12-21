Comparing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Microsoft alerts:

This table compares Microsoft and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 31.66% 39.14% 14.23% Where Food Comes From 4.93% 8.93% 5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Microsoft and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 0 29 1 3.03 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $162.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $125.84 billion 9.54 $39.24 billion $4.75 33.14 Where Food Comes From $17.80 million 2.33 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Microsoft beats Where Food Comes From on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.