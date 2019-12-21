COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

