Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $540,894.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $540,894.00 and approximately $97,001.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00603567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00245951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,027,257 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,820 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

