Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.21 or 0.99481255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.