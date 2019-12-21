Contents Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,165.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $61,165.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

