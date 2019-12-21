Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.72. 2,391,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

