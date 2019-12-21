Contrasting Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.06 billion 5.02 $57.01 million $1.32 93.65 Equinix $5.07 billion 9.21 $365.36 million $20.69 27.92

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Equinix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 7.58% 3.38% 1.48% Equinix 9.03% 5.94% 2.23%

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Howard Hughes and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 1 1 15 1 2.89

Equinix has a consensus price target of $574.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Howard Hughes on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

