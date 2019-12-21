Contrasting RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RMR Group and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $713.37 million 2.03 $74.58 million $4.83 9.56 Lightbridge $170,000.00 92.97 -$15.68 million N/A N/A

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RMR Group and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

RMR Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given RMR Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 10.45% 14.75% 11.71% Lightbridge N/A -51.51% -49.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RMR Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RMR Group beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

