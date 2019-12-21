Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

CPS opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $533.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

