CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) & CSG Systems International (NYSE:CSGS) Financial Survey

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.35 $10.15 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.95 $66.13 million $2.61 19.81

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65% CSG Systems International 8.20% 26.74% 8.54%

Volatility and Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75 CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.18%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats CooTek (Cayman) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

