CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

