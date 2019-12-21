Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CZZ opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Cosan has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZZ. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

