Cosmos Price Hits $4.10 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $781.63 million and $112.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.21 or 0.99481255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

