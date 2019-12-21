CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,893.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 345.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $604.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average is $584.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.