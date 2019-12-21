COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. COTI has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $555,086.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.